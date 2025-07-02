UFC champion Kayla Harrison to return to Middletown for homecoming rally

“This is sure to be an exciting night for the city of Middletown as we celebrate one of our own for all of her incredible achievements,” said Clayton Castle, communications manager for Middletown. Autographs will be available after the event.

Harrison has accomplished an athletic quintuple — two Olympic gold medals, two $1 million Professional Fighters League championships and, most recently, an UFC title.

“Anyone who knows Kayla’s story will know she is an inspiration to all Middletonians and someone we can look to with great pride and admiration,” he said.

Harrison attended Middletown City Schools, then moved out of the state to continue her judo training that led to gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

There are signs around Middletown welcoming motorists to the home of Harrison. She has been inducted into the Gold Medal Club of the Pigskin-Roundball Spectacular, a former fundraiser for college scholarships, and served as grand marshal of the 2021 Santa Parade.