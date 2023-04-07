BreakingNews
New fine dining restaurant expected to open this month in Centerville
Victim in deadly head-on crash in Champaign County identified

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A Mechanicsburg man has been identified as the victim in a head-on crash in Champaign County.

Douglas C. Schilling, 30, was identified Friday as the person killed in the crash, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash reported at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday on state Route 4 at state Route 56 in Union Twp., southwest of Mechanicsburg.

ExplorePrevious: 1 dead after head-on crash in Champaign County

Schilling was in a 2010 Ford SUV traveling north on state Route 4 when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a semi, a 2020 Volvo traveling in the opposite direction.

Schilling was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

ExploreCentral State gets share of $15M fund to investigate self-driving car safety

Deputies and fire and EMS crews from Mechanicsburg, Urbana, Central Twp. in Madison County and Pleasant Twp. in Clark County, as well as CareFlight all responded to the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

