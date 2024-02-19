‘Voices of America Country Music Fest’ returns to West Chester with more big names

She said, “You know it’s funny, people say that tagline ‘A name that needs no introduction,’ and that explains all of headliners this year. So, on Feb. 23, when we announce the rest of the lineup, I think people can expect more big names to be added to the lineup to get excited about.”

The festival will take place in the heart of West Chester across the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark grounds from Thursday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 11.

Concertgoers will experience a gathering of country music’s biggest names with four days of live performances. Headliners for the event will include Aldean, Urban, Hunt and Ernest, plus 30 of country music’s hottest artists. Other artists will be announced Feb. 23.

It’s going to be a stacked lineup all around, Adams said.

The festival is a collaboration between the organizers, Further Concepts and Investors, West Chester Twp., National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark. Last year, the highest day of attendance was on Saturday, and around 26,000 people were in attendance that day.

“Year one, in 2023, people in the community had a lot of questions leading up to the festival. They didn’t really know how it was going to pan out, because we’ve never had an event at this large of a scale before in West Chester, Ohio,” Adams said. “So, in year two, people can expect another great experience. Also, this year, we do plan to sell out as the word has gotten around, not even just in the city or Ohio, it is now reaching national news, so we are expecting more attendance, and we are preparing for that.”

CMT will be on site again this year. Last year, they highlighted the festival throughout the weekend. The CMT team traveled to West Chester from Nashville, interviewed the artists, and created a dedicated TV segment to showcase the festival.

“They will be back for year two, capturing all the action,” Adams said.

A 3-Day pass is being offered at this time. Festival passes are on sale starting at $219 for a 3-Day General Admission Pass + Bonus Thursday Night. A 3-Day Main Stage VIP Pass + Bonus Thursday Night is available for $459 and a 3-Day Super VIP Pass + Bonus Thursday Night is available for $1,499 (Festival ticket prices do not include convenience or handling fees.) For more information, or to purchase a pass, or to sign up for the mailing list, go to www.voacountrymusicfest.com. Tickets are on sale now. (Prices are expected to increase as the demand for tickets grows. Price increases will be announced. Concertgoers are encouraged to buy tickets early.)

All passes will be delivered in the form of a festival wristband. The wristband serves as the admission ticket. Entry wristbands will be mailed out, starting in July.