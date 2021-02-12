Want to ice fish on Lake Erie? Camp Perry open to fishermen starting Tuesday

Anglers looking to ice fish on Lake Erie can now get access to the lake at Camp Perry in Ottawa County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
Camp Perry is an Ohio National Guard training facility located near Port Clinton, on the shore of Lake Erie.
Ice fishing access at Camp Perry will open on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The base has 200 parking spaces available each day and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
Ice fishing parking is available from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. All vehicles are required to exit the base prior to the closing time. All vehicles are required to check in upon arrival.
A $15 fee will be charged by Camp Perry per vehicle, per day, and parking is permitted in designated locations only.
Camp Perry is located at 1000 North Lawrence Drive No. 600, Port Clinton, 43452. Questions can be directed to Camp Perry at 888-889-7010.
Anglers are reminded that no ice is safe ice. Visit ohiodnr.gov for ice fishing safety tips and additional information.