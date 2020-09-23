Warm and mostly sunny today; More clouds to build up overnight

Today will be warm and mostly sunny, with temperatures rising to around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, we will see far more clouds building up, but the NWS did not predict any rain. Meanwhile, temperatures will cool to around 57 degrees.
On Thursday, temperatures will bump slightly higher, with highs expected of around 82 degrees under partly cloudy skies as the overnight cover breaks up somewhat.
We will continue to see some clouds overnight as temperatures drop to around 56 degrees.
Friday will be much the same, with highs near 82 degrees under mostly sunny skies as the clouds continue to diminish. By Friday night, we will have mostly clear skies as temperatures drop to around 60 degrees.