Breaking News

Dunkin’ Donuts to shut down 800 stores nationwide, but local franchisee has other plans

X

Warm with slight chance of rain today

ajc.com

Local News | 5 hours ago
By Daniel Susco

We will see a slight chance of rain for most of today, with a slight chance of storms joining in starting around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures rising to near 83 degrees.

Tonight, we will continue to have a slight chance of showers and storms, which will gradually rise in the early hours of Saturday morning.

On Saturday, we will start out with a chance of rain and thunderstorms, which will rise during the day, making showers likely and storms a possibility after 4 p.m. Those chances will fall slightly, but we will continue to see a good chance for rain through the night.

During the day it will be warm, with a high near 82 degrees, before falling to a cooler 67 degrees at night.

Sunday will still have a chance of rain all day, although with chances slightly rising around 5 p.m. before falling during evening, for a slight chance through Sunday night. Temperatures will still be warm, with a high near 82 degrees, but will fall slightly more overnight to around 65 degrees.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.