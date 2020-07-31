Warm with slight chance of rain today

We will see a slight chance of rain for most of today, with a slight chance of storms joining in starting around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures rising to near 83 degrees.
Tonight, we will continue to have a slight chance of showers and storms, which will gradually rise in the early hours of Saturday morning.
On Saturday, we will start out with a chance of rain and thunderstorms, which will rise during the day, making showers likely and storms a possibility after 4 p.m. Those chances will fall slightly, but we will continue to see a good chance for rain through the night.
During the day it will be warm, with a high near 82 degrees, before falling to a cooler 67 degrees at night.
Sunday will still have a chance of rain all day, although with chances slightly rising around 5 p.m. before falling during evening, for a slight chance through Sunday night. Temperatures will still be warm, with a high near 82 degrees, but will fall slightly more overnight to around 65 degrees.