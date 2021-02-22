Warmer temperatures, windy weather to begin week

After freezing temperatures last week, the weather in the Miami Valley will get a little warmer. Temperatures will near the 40s today and tomorrow and we may see highs around 44 on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.
The area may see rain early this morning and windy weather through the rest of the day. Winds may reach up to 16 mph during the day. Fog may develop overnight and into tomorrow morning that could affect the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures may drop as low as 31 today, the NWS said.
Highs tomorrow will reach near 40 degrees and the skies will be cloudy. High winds, between 11 and 15 mph will continue until the evening, when wind speeds will slow to between 6 and 9 mph. More fog may be likely into Wednesday morning.
Patchy fog will cover the area before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the NWS said. Later in the morning we may see some rain. Temperatures will range between 44 and 27 degrees on Wednesday.