WATCH: Drone video shows potential path of storm in Madison Twp.

News
By Journal-News Staff
53 minutes ago

High winds blew through the region on Monday and led to damage to multiple Madison Twp. homes.

A drone video taken by the Journal-News on Tuesday morning reveals a potential path for the storm, which today is being assessed by the National Weather Service to see if it was potentially a tornado.

There have been no reported injuries.

Multiple emergency responders went to the Madison Twp. area to check on residents and help with cleanup efforts.

