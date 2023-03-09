BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Biden releases $842B defense spending blueprint
WATCH: OVI driver slams into back of cruiser in Springfield

News
By
15 minutes ago

An impaired motorist slammed into the back of an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser — while the trooper was still inside.

The trooper from the Springfield Post was conducting a traffic stop over the weekend when his cruiser was struck, the patrol posted on social media.

There were no injuries, but the motorist tested at more than two times Ohio’s legal driving limit for alcohol of 0.08, the patrol said.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested on OVI charges.

Since 2018, there have been more than 66,000 OVI-related crashes in Ohio.

The patrol asks people to safely call #677 when they see dangerous driving on Ohio roadways.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

