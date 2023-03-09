WATCH: OVI driver slams into back of cruiser in Springfield

An impaired motorist slammed into the back of an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser — while the trooper was still inside.
The trooper from the Springfield Post was conducting a traffic stop over the weekend when his cruiser was struck, the patrol posted on social media.
There were no injuries, but the motorist tested at more than two times Ohio’s legal driving limit for alcohol of 0.08, the patrol said.
The driver, who was not identified, was arrested on OVI charges.
Since 2018, there have been more than 66,000 OVI-related crashes in Ohio.
The patrol asks people to safely call #677 when they see dangerous driving on Ohio roadways.
