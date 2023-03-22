BreakingNews
WATCH: Challenges and opportunities for women in the Miami Valley
X

WATCH: Security camera catches Springfield propane tank explosion, fire

News
12 minutes ago

A propane tank explosion and fire that injured three construction workers in Springfield on Tuesday was captured on a nearby security camera.

The explosion happened in the 500 block of East Home Road as the workers reportedly were moving a 2,000-gallon propane tank.

The Springfield News-Sun obtained the footage from the Clark County Combined Health District.

Watch the video above, and for the full story, read our earlier coverage.

>> Home Road explosion: ‘A series of explosions and a bunch of black smoke coming out’

In Other News
1
The District at Deerfield to include Eagle, Bakersfield restaurants
2
Driver identified in deadly crash after truck hits pole in Moorefield...
3
3 workers hurt amid multiple explosions, fire on county property in...
4
DeWine tours Springfield group that helps those with developmental...
5
Longtime Butler County judge was ‘bigger than life’ in the courtroom
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top