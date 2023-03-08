Water samples collected in area of Clark County house fire

Bottled water is available to residents of the impacted area at the Hustead Fire and EMS Department, 6215 Springfield-Xenia Road, 45502, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Health officials asked those residents to call (937) 717-2452 and provide with their name and phone number and to note any change in odor or appearance of their water.

“This will allow us to reach out to you as necessary as our investigation proceeds,” the letter read. “We look forward to addressing your questions or concerns.”

Samples were expected to be collected Wednesday, Nate Smith, health district communications coordinator, said.

The affected well will be sealed off to avoid any further potential contamination, he said.

“The water can be used to flush toilets and shower with for most people, although young children and others with sensitive skin may want to avoid prolonged contact,” Smith said.

Water from those houses should not be used to drink, brush your teeth, or cook with, he said.

The tests are for potential contaminants known as Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and Semivolatile Organic Compounds (SVOCs), Smith said, and include things such as Plasticizers and fire retardants, for example. Officials also are testing for E. coli and Coliform bacteria.

Results take 7 to 10 days after samples are taken.

The health district also contacted Young’s Jersey Dairy, which is south of the Jackson Road area where the fire happened.

“They were contacted as a public health partner, but we don’t have any reason to believe they’re affected and we did not deliver a flyer like we did with the other properties listed,” Smith said.