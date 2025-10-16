Wawa pulls out of downtown Springfield project

The shelter was abruptly closed last summer and has been up for sale, with CGP Acquisition & Development LLC planning to purchase it for $1.7 million, according to city documents.

The developer withdrew from the project but the city did not provide reasoning.

“When a developer submits a proposal to a company, the company reviews the plan and may choose not to move forward for various reasons,” Spokesperson Karen Graves said in an email.

The city still owns the site and “remains committed to finding a suitable project that will add to the vibrancy of downtown and align with the city’s economic development goals,” Graves said.

Wawa, headquartered in Pennsylvania, is a convenience store and gas station chain known for its made-to-order food like hoagies, breakfast sandwiches, burgers, fries and soups, as well as coffee and a variety of hot, iced and frozen specialty drinks.

The chain has more than 1,100 locations and opened its first Ohio store earlier this year in Butler County.

The proposed Springfield location had been planned to include eight two-sided fuel station and infrastructure for charging stations, City Manager Bryan Heck previously said.

The property is adjacent to a Wendy’s, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken and the NPRD Chiller ice rink. Mercy Health’s Springfield campus sits across the street.

Wawa representatives did not return a request for comment by the time of publication.