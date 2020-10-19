Week to begin with wet weather, showers expected today

Showers are expected between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. today. The skies are expected to be cloudy all day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, ranging from 58 degrees to 46 degrees.

Tomorrow there is another chance of showers, however there is only a 20 percent chance of rain. Any showers are expected before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m., the National Weather Service reported. Tomorrow’s temperatures will range from 64 degrees to 56 degrees. The skies are expected to be mostly cloudy.