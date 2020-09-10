West Carrollton reports four COVID-19 cases at high school

West Carrollton School District notified parents this afternoon of four positive cases of COVID-19 reported at West Carrollton High School today.
“Whenever we become aware that a student or staff member has tested positive for this virus, the school must notify parents of these new cases,” the district said in an email.
West Carrollton said in the email that it is working closely with the health department and carefully following its recommended health and safety protocols.
Parents of a child who has had close contact with the affected students will be notified directly, the district told parents.
West Carrollton school district shifted the launch of its school year back to fully online classes, but provides in-school help for students who need it, district officials said.
The school district initially offered a choice of traditional classroom or remote learning for students, but state and local recommendations caused district officials to revise the reopening plan to entirely online for the first quarter.