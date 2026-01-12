West Side Little League and Hamilton Fairfield Little League combine to become one

“Since 1954, for 72 years, Hamilton Fairfield has been the home for Little League for all on the East side of Hamilton. We couldn’t be more proud of our long history and countless lives the organization has touched,” the post reads.

“Now, times have changed. For far too long long this city has been divided between East and West. It’s our honor to announce that we are all finally ‘One Hamilton.’ In November, Hamilton Fairfield Little League along with West Side Little League, in partnership with the District 9 administrator, petitioned LLUSA to combine and become one League. On Jan. 7 after many hours of working together, this was finally approved.