Who casts Ohio’s ballots in the Electoral College?

When you cast your ballot for president and vice president, you’re actually voting for a slate of electors to the Electoral College.
If Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win the popular vote in Ohio, the Democratic slate casts ballots in the Electoral College. If Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence win the popular vote in Ohio, the GOP electors cast the ballots.
Here is who would represent each team.
Republican electors: Ken Blackwell of Cincinnati, Bonnie Ward of Waverly, Barbara Clark of Columbus, Keith Cheney of Lima, Mark Wagoner of Ottawa Hills, Dave Johnson of Salem, Joy Padgett of Coshocton, Patti Alderson of West Chester, Steve Loomis of Cleveland, Rob Scott of Kettering, Patricia Weber of Akron, Robert Paduchik of Westerville, Karen Arshinkoff of Hudson, James Wert of Lyndhurst, Jim Canepa of Dublin, Jane Timken of Canton. Statewide electors are Madison Gesiotto of Canton and Darrell Scott of Solon.
Democratic electors: Mark Mallory of Cincinnati, Bonnie Dunkelman of Cincinnati, Maryum Cooper of Blacklick, Christopher Liebold of Fremont, Timothy Davis of Findlay, Martha Campbell of Urichville, Johnnie Maier Jr. of Massillon, Brittany Maloney of Monroe, Amy Grubbe of Huron, Mark Owens of Dayton, Shontel Brown of Cleveland, Ed Helvey of Westerville, Kathy DiCristofaro of Niles, Kevin Malecek of Willoughby Hills, Rick Neal of Columbus and Lupe Williams of Wooster. Statewide electors are David Pepper of Cincinnati and Rhine McLin of Dayton.