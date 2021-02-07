Wind chill to bring frigid temperatures today, snow possible tomorrow

Low temperatures partnered with windy weather will bring the area a wind chill as low as one degree below zero, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
Today’s skies will be mostly cloudy, then slowly grow sunnier as the day goes on. Highs are only expected to reach about 18 degrees, with lows around 10 degrees.
Prolonged exposure to these bitter cold conditions can lead to frostbite or hypothermia. Some signs of frostbite include a burning sensation, tingling or numbing. Hypothermia can begin with shivering, followed by drowsiness, shallow breathing, slurred speech and, eventually, unconsciousness and death.
Tomorrow, temperatures will increase significantly, ranging from 29 degrees to 21 degrees. The sky is expected to be sunnier tomorrow, though we may see chances of snow after dark. After midnight, we may see snow and freezing rain. Any accumulation will be less than an inch, the NWS said.
On Tuesday, snow and freezing rain in the early morning could lead to a slippery commute. Through the morning and afternoon, the area may see light snow. Less than a half-inch is expected, the NWS said. Temperatures have the chance of dropping as low as 14 degrees, with highs just under 30 degrees. The skies are projected to be cloudy.