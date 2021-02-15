Winter Storm Warning: Arriving snow to create ‘extremely hazardous’ travel conditions

A winter storm is expected to bring total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches through Tuesday and create “extremely hazardous” travel conditions.
A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Storm Watch are in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for Darke and Logan counties, all issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
President’s Day is off to a snowy start this morning with light snow that will bring 1 to 2 inches of accumulation and “will impact the morning commute,” the NWS said. The high will be near 22 degrees with wind gusts of 25 mph possible. Heavy and rapid accumulations of ice and snow are expected mid-afternoon through evening. Patchy and blowing snow is expected before 9 p.m. Low temperatures will be around 12 degrees with wind chill values as low as zero and wind gusts as high as 30 mph possible. Light snow will continue late tonight into early Tuesday, with total snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches.
[11:30 PM] Here's an update on how we are expecting things to unfold. IMPORTANT: the most impactful period of wintry precip will be mid afternoon through the evening. Heavy snow/sleet/freezing rain is expected. Avoid travel during this time period. Rapid snow/ice accum. expected. pic.twitter.com/Z2VYHOgG6j— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 15, 2021
The Ohio Department of Transportation discouraged traveling today and Tuesday, and said to plan ahead and follow your local forecast office for updates because travel later today is expected to become hazardous. Anyone who must travel should bring a fully charged cellphone, a flashlight, food, water and blankets in case of an emergency, the NWS said.
[1:00 AM] There's no sugarcoating this one. Travel later today will be very difficult, if not impossible, at times. Significant accumulations of snow & ice (depending on exact location) are on the way. If you must be out this evening, here are some tips to help get home safely! pic.twitter.com/JcJMPktPXa— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 15, 2021
A chance of snow continues into Tuesday morning, with accumulations less than ½ inch possible. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 20 degrees and wind chill values as low as zero. Tuesday night will be the coldest of the year with a low expected around 4 degrees.
Extreme cold temperatures can lead to frostbite, hypothermia and other cold weather dangers within minutes if not properly prepared. Frostbite is the most common injury resulting from exposure to extreme cold. It most often affects fingers or toes. Redness or pain in any skin area is usually the first sign of frostbite. Skin may feel numb or unusually firm or waxy.
Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can be replaced. Someone who is experiencing hypothermia might be shivering, drowsy or have slurred speech. Wearing several layers of loose-fitting clothing, mittens, hat, scarf and a water-resistant coat and boots can help prevent frostbite and hypothermia. If someone’s body temperature is below 95 degrees, seek medical attention immediately.
Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 22 degrees with a slight chance of snow after 1 p.m. Snow is likely Wednesday overnight with a low around 20 degrees.
Snow is likely Thursday with high temperatures near 34 degrees. Thursday night snow is likely, mainly before 1 a.m. It will be cloudy with an overnight low around 19 degrees.