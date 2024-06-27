Witnesses to van crash into Middletown house included 911 caller who was hit first and following

A female who said she has been hit by the minivan said she was trying to follow as it fled, but “he is so fast.”

“I just got hit, he wouldn’t stop so I am following him,” the caller said. “I don’t know what to do, my car is so ruined, and this guy is going almost 100 mph in residential areas.”

The dispatcher was asking for a location and a license plate number when the caller screamed, “Oh my God he went into a house … they are jumping out. They ran.”

Another woman then took the phone from the hysterical caller and told the dispatcher she saw the crash while sitting in the garage and saw two males run from the smoking wreckage.

According to witnesses and a preliminary investigation, the van was traveling recklessly south on Curryer and hit another vehicle. Police said the van fled that crash, speeding away, losing control and hitting the house.

All in the van ran away, but a passenger has been found by officers, according to Deputy Chief Earl Nelson. The search continues for others, including the driver.

A person in the residence was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7700.