Wittenberg placed in financial distress status by college accreditation group

“A Financial Distress designation is meant to apprise the public that current conditions at an accredited college or university raise potential concerns about its resource base to support its educational programs,” HLC wrote in a Public Disclosure Notice dated Feb. 26. The resource base is part of HLC’s criteria for accreditation.

Wittenberg University officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the issue Thursday morning.

Wittenberg remains an accredited university while assigned this designation.

The HLC notice stated that when colleges or universities are on this “financial distress” designation, most other universities will continue to accept their credits, whether for transfer or for admission to other higher degree programs and institutions.

Last August, Wittenberg University’s board of directors approved a plan that would eliminate the jobs of 30 faculty and 45 staff. In September, university leaders announced that the reductions would actually impact about 40 people — the jobs of 24 full-time equivalent faculty and 45 full-time equivalent staff members were being eliminated, but some employees were being assigned to open positions.

The university recorded a $17 million deficit in the 2022-23 school year, according to its tax records. They spent about $96 million that year, and about $26 million was spent on salaries and benefits for staff. The Board of Directors has said it plans to fully eliminate its forecasted financial operating losses by fiscal year 2027.

A Presidential Search Committee is also in the process of looking for the next president of Wittenberg, as Mike Frandsen will be leaving at the end of his term this June. The university held eight listening sessions and issued a survey that drew over 500 responses. They posted a profile of what they are looking for in a new president and began outreach to candidates this winter.

The Higher Learning Commission said that as part of the “financial distress” designation, Wittenberg will host an “advisory visit” no later than September, to address various HLC requirements, including Core Component 5.B.

5.B. requires that, “The institution’s resource base supports its educational offerings and its plans for maintaining and strengthening their quality in the future.” It has sub-entries requiring that universities have “qualified and trained operational staff and infrastructure,” realistic goals, well-developed budgeting and finance processes, and that fiscal allocations “ensure that its educational purposes are achieved.”

HLC anticipates the financial distress designation will remain in place until the Advisory Visit process concludes. After the Advisory visit, the HLC will determine whether the designation can be removed or if other action is necessary.

For more information about this status and process, visit HLC’s Directory of Institutions on its website.

