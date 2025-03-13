Breaking: Police searching for homicide suspect after woman found shot multiple times in Miamisburg

Wittenberg placed in financial distress status by college accreditation group

Higher Learning Commission says data ‘raised substantial doubt about the institution’s ability to continue as a going concern.'
A man walks across the campus of Wittenberg University Thursday, August 1, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

A man walks across the campus of Wittenberg University Thursday, August 1, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
News
By
32 minutes ago
X

Wittenberg University has been given a “financial distress” designation by its accrediting agency after U.S. Department of Education auditors “raised substantial doubt about the institution’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) assigned the designation at the end of February based on information HLC said it received about the Springfield private university from the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid office.

“A Financial Distress designation is meant to apprise the public that current conditions at an accredited college or university raise potential concerns about its resource base to support its educational programs,” HLC wrote in a Public Disclosure Notice dated Feb. 26. The resource base is part of HLC’s criteria for accreditation.

Wittenberg University officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the issue Thursday morning.

ExploreState cites success in helping Springfield Haitians with driving, health care

Wittenberg remains an accredited university while assigned this designation.

The HLC notice stated that when colleges or universities are on this “financial distress” designation, most other universities will continue to accept their credits, whether for transfer or for admission to other higher degree programs and institutions.

A group of Wittenberg University students and faculty protest the recently announced budget cuts to programs and staff outside of Recitation Hall Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

Last August, Wittenberg University’s board of directors approved a plan that would eliminate the jobs of 30 faculty and 45 staff. In September, university leaders announced that the reductions would actually impact about 40 people — the jobs of 24 full-time equivalent faculty and 45 full-time equivalent staff members were being eliminated, but some employees were being assigned to open positions.

The university recorded a $17 million deficit in the 2022-23 school year, according to its tax records. They spent about $96 million that year, and about $26 million was spent on salaries and benefits for staff. The Board of Directors has said it plans to fully eliminate its forecasted financial operating losses by fiscal year 2027.

ExploreOhio lawmakers form DOGE caucus, won’t be wielding chainsaw

A Presidential Search Committee is also in the process of looking for the next president of Wittenberg, as Mike Frandsen will be leaving at the end of his term this June. The university held eight listening sessions and issued a survey that drew over 500 responses. They posted a profile of what they are looking for in a new president and began outreach to candidates this winter.

Wittenberg University President Mike Frandsen helps a student carry their things into the dorm Thursday, August 25, 2022 during Move-In day. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

icon to expand image

The Higher Learning Commission said that as part of the “financial distress” designation, Wittenberg will host an “advisory visit” no later than September, to address various HLC requirements, including Core Component 5.B.

5.B. requires that, “The institution’s resource base supports its educational offerings and its plans for maintaining and strengthening their quality in the future.” It has sub-entries requiring that universities have “qualified and trained operational staff and infrastructure,” realistic goals, well-developed budgeting and finance processes, and that fiscal allocations “ensure that its educational purposes are achieved.”

HLC anticipates the financial distress designation will remain in place until the Advisory Visit process concludes. After the Advisory visit, the HLC will determine whether the designation can be removed or if other action is necessary.

For more information about this status and process, visit HLC’s Directory of Institutions on its website.

Wittenberg University announced its new Preferred Partner Program, being launched with Clark State College as the first partner to sign on. The program promises to help provide accessible and more affordable educational opportunities for local professionals and their families. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

A man walks across the campus of Wittenberg University Thursday, August 1, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

In Other News
1
Hamilton man accused in hire-to-kill case involving woman
2
Miami U’s engineering cheerleaders apply mechanics in motion to game...
3
Ohio lawmakers form DOGE caucus, won’t be wielding chainsaw
4
What is changing with Ohio property tax laws? Auditor to discuss at...
5
Judge denies furlough request for jailed defendant to attend mother’s...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.