Woman found dead in Great Miami River in Hamilton identified as Dayton resident

Updated 45 minutes ago
A Dayton woman has been identified as the woman found dead Tuesday in the Great Miami River in Hamilton.

Six hours after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office issued a plea to the public for help, the woman has been identified as Erica L. Tooson, 45, of Dayton. The BCSO said there doesn’t appear to be any signs of foul play at this time.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office says the Toonson’s cause and manner of death is pending.

The sheriff’s office thanked the outpouring of responses from the public in identifying Tooson.

Deputies estimated the woman was in the water four to six weeks. She was found Tuesday afternoon in the water near Canal Road.

