Woman found dead in Great Miami River in Hamilton identified as Dayton resident

A Dayton woman has been identified as the woman found dead Tuesday in the Great Miami River in Hamilton.
Six hours after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office issued a plea to the public for help, the woman has been identified as Erica L. Tooson, 45, of Dayton. The BCSO said there doesn’t appear to be any signs of foul play at this time.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office says the Toonson’s cause and manner of death is pending.
The sheriff’s office thanked the outpouring of responses from the public in identifying Tooson.
Deputies estimated the woman was in the water four to six weeks. She was found Tuesday afternoon in the water near Canal Road.
In Other News
1
13-year-old shot in St. Clair Twp. tells deputies it was an accident
2
Twin brothers from Hamilton win top prize on TV game show
3
Monroe to seek tax issue for new high school
4
Largest in Ohio: Crowds flock to opening of new Bass Pro Shops
5
13-year-old gunshot victim in Butler County flown to Dayton hospital
About the Author