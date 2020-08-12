Woman killed in hit-skip pedestrian strike in Dayton

A 39-year-old Dayton woman was killed after she was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene in Dayton on Monday night.
Tamara Jackson was crossing West Third Street near Lorenze Avenue around 8:35 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle heading west on West Third Street, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.
A 911 caller told dispatchers that a white vehicle hit a woman, later identified as Jackson, and turned onto Anna Street before the driver exited the vehicle and ran.
When asked if the vehicle was speeding, the caller said, “Yes, it was flying.”
No details about a suspect or suspect vehicle have been released at this time.
