Woman killed in hit-skip pedestrian strike in Dayton

Tamara Jackson was crossing West Third Street near Lorenze Avenue around 8:35 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle heading west on West Third Street, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a white vehicle hit a woman, later identified as Jackson, and turned onto Anna Street before the driver exited the vehicle and ran.