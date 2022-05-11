dayton-daily-news logo
Woman killed, man seriously injured after being thrown from Warren County crash

One person is dead and another was seriously injured after they were thrown from their vehicle during a crash in Massie Township, Warren County.

Abby Lee Brown, 42, of Xenia, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.

State troopers were dispatched at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday after a serious single-vehicle crash was reported on Harveysburg Road near Wilmington Road.

On arrival, OSHP said they found Brown had died and a man, Richard Sholler Jr., 30, of Clarksville, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Medics performed CPR and were able to regain a pulse on Sholler, who  was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight medical helicopter.

The highway patrol said that, on investigation, the 2005 Chevrolet was driving southbound on Harveysburg Road when the right tires drove off the side of the roadway.

The driver overcorrected, lost control, went off the left side of the road and flipped over, throwing both Brown and Sholler from the crash and leaving the vehicle on its top, OSHP said.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation, OSHP said.

