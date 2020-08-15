Woman pulled from Middletown house fire dies at the scene

Middletown police and fire officials are investigating a Friday night house fire in the 1200 block of Lind Street where one person died.
Police and fire crews were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. Friday for the reported house fire. A female resident was still inside when first responders arrived, according to a press release from Middletown Division of Police Maj. Scott Reeve.
Credit: Nick Graham
Fire crews were able to remove the woman from home but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Reeve. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
The city of Monroe assisted with extinguishing the fire.
The fire and the woman’s death remain under investigation, Reeve said. Anyone with information should call the Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7700.