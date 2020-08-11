WSU waives fees, test requirements to new students

The test-optional admissions process allows students to apply with or without test scores, WSU said.

“Because the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of many ACT and SAT test dates in the spring, many students were unable to take the tests,” Wright State said.

The University of North Carolina system of schools made a similar announcement three weeks ago, saying standardized test scores won’t be required for 2021 admission.

“Looking at four years of a high school record of transcript is usually more important than looking at a four-hour exam score,” Durkle also said.

The test-optional change will be in place for two years while the Office of Admissions works with the Faculty Senate to evaluate the test requirement long-term, the university added.

Wright State said it has also redesigned its scholarships to provide financial support to more students who have financial needs. Needs-based and academic scholarships are offered to students who are admitted directly from high school.