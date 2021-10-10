ABBOTT, Carlton G.



On September 12, 2021, Carlton G. Abbott of Springfield, Ohio, suddenly passed away at the age of 70 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary P. Depp and Clifton Abbott; his sisters, Darlene Tate Roberts and Theresa Depp; and his brothers, Paul Abbott, Bill Abbott and Terry Rogan.



Carlton was a proud horse groomsman, an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing cards. He loved his family and friends, old and new and will be forever missed by all. He leaves to mourn his son, Chris Jones (Shannon); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly (Dennis) Luiszer, Lisa Abbott (her Hoovler family), Shelley Moore, Sally Rogan and Sherri Rogan; brothers, Clifton Jr., (Norma) Abbott, Don Abbott, Brian (Darnelle) Abbott, Jeff (Sandy) Rogan, Greg Rogan and Patrick (Tonya) Rogan; very special friend, Mr. Hayden Shook; and long-time Detroit, Michigan, family, Leroy and Maryann Durnell; as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.



He will always be loved by all who called him dad, uncle, big guy, big catfish daddy and brother.



A celebration of his life will be held on October 23, 2021, at 3:00p.m. at the family residence, 5829 Old Columbus- Cincinnati Rd. Rear, in Selma, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



