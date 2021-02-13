ABDOO, Yolanda



92, of Enon, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in her home. She was born October 6, 1928, in Rome, New York, to the late Joseph and Ann Neroni. Yolanda worked at W.P.A.F.B. and was a member of Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church. She is survived by her two sons, Joseph "Joe"



Smaldon of Enon, and Arthur Smaldon of Enon; three grandchildren,Michael Smaldon, Katie Estes, Tony Smaldon; four great-grandchildren, Gabriel Kelly, Ben Kelly, Maverick Estes and Henry Smaldon. Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 10:00, Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church, Fairborn. Burial will follow the service in Enon Cemetery. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting



Yolanda's family with her final wishes.



