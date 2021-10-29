ABDULLAH, Mohammed

ABDULLAH, Dr. Mohammed Allieu



Was born on February 13, 1946, to Dr. Aileu Sheikh Abdullah and Haja Mariatu Wahid. A graduate of the Bo Secondary School in Freetown, Mohammed Alieu Abdullah was born and bred in the Foulah Town Community in the Eastend of Freetown, Sierra Leone. He was 75 years old and passed away in Dayton, Ohio.



During the 1970s/80s, Dr. Abdullah received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Indiana University, a Master of Public Administration Degree from the University of Dayton, a Masters of Arts Degree from The University of Chicago, and a Doctorate of Political Science Degree from The University of Maryland.



He is survived by his children Mariatu Abdullah Swayne, Haroun Abdullah, Abdul-Kaba Abdullah, Kazem Abdullah, and grandson Abdul Salam Abdullah. Other survivors include sisters Faye Boschulte, Portelean-Marie Abdullah-Sears, Ajaratu Abdullah-Juah and brother Swami Gyankirti (Ronald Abdullah).



We fondly remember son Wahid Abdullah and Alieu Abdullah of blessed memory.



Mohammed Abdullah left this earthly life on October 26, 2021. The Funeral Service will be held for this accomplished



Sierra Leonean, who led a full life, will be held on Friday,



October 29, 2021, at 3:00 pm at the Forest Hills Memorial



Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Drive, Tipp City, OH 45371. May his soul rest in perfect peace forevermore.

