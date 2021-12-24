ABEL, James D.



Age 61, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was born September 26, 1960, in Dayton, Ohio; the son of the late James T. and Georgia M. (Adams) Abel. James retired after many years working as a construction



superintendent in both residential and commercial areas. He was an avid motor sports fan and he liked watching his son, Matthew, at the race track as well as his son, Kyle, play football. In his free time, he cheered on The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Redskins. What James loved most was his family, especially his dear grandchildren. Along with his



parents, he is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Tina (Herb) Neff and in-laws, Peter G. and Anel (Skupsky)



Yezulinas. James is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Kathryn "Kay"; sons, Matthew (Jamie) Abel and Kyle (Juliann) Abel; grandchildren, Joanna, Brady, Peter, and Tatum;



siblings, Jan Abel, Dianna (Mitch) Mitchell, and Scott (Vicki) Abel; sisters-in-law, Susan (Philip) Staubs and Debbie (Rene) Thibodeaux; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S Smithville Road,



Dayton, OH 45420. James will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to



Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or an animal shelter of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

