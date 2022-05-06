dayton-daily-news logo
ABRAMS, Josella

ABRAMS, Josella Thomas

Josella Abrams, formally of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away April 24, 2022, in Minneapolis, MN. Service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Central Chapel A.M.E. Church 411 South High Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Visitation will be 12 noon until time of the

service which will be at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

