Abromowitz, Joyce



Joyce Abromowitz, age 89, passed away on August 4, 2023 in Columbus. Preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Edith Kovner and brother, Richard (Arlene) Kovner. Survived by her husband of 67 years, Herman I. Abromowitz, MD; daughter, Leslie (Daniel) Chase; son, David (Cathy) Abromowitz; brother, Robert (Selma) Kovner; grandchildren, Emily (Akiva Schick) Chase, Ellie (Justin Hod) Chase, Julie (Yari Garner) Chase, Sarah Abromowitz, Emma Abromowitz and Sofia Abromowitz; great-grandson, Benjamin Schick; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 6th. Shiva will be observed at the Chase residence (Sunday is for family only) Monday-Thursday from 6-8:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation Ahavas Sholom (www.ahavas-sholom.org) or Columbus Torah Academy (www.torahacademy.org) Online guestbook and Zoom link at www.epsteinmemorial.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com