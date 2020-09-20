X

ACHBACH, Allen

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ACHBACH, Allen Edward Age 91 of Dayton passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Achbach and by son, John Achbach; He is survived by daughter, Anne (Jeff) Lopez; eight grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Marcum and Judy Bittner; and by a brother, Myron (Jan) Achbach. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at St. Charles of Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. Private inurnment Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association or to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930

