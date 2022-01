ACKER, Jeanette



Age 96, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on December 28, 2021. She was a dedicated and loving mother. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Chrissy King, and is survived by her children, Diane Compton, Patricia Acker, Clark Acker (Debby), Kathleen Gierhart, Jeanne Wetzel, (special partner Larry), Colleen Crowley (Kris), former son-in-law Jerry King and approximately 90 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Memorial service and Mass will be set at a later date.