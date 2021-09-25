ADAMS, David Jeffrey



76, of Springfield, passed away September 22, 2021, in his home. He was born July 27, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Vivian Eleanor (Sidner) Sayre. David worked in



construction for the Clark



County Engineers Office for 33 ½ years retiring in 2010. He was a member of First Christian Church and volunteered at the Animal Welfare League. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Carol (Snider); one son, Larry Adams; four grandchildren, Cody, Ryan and Michaela Smith and Kyle Adams; two great-grandchildren, Addilynn and Travis; two siblings, Ida Wallace and David Sayre. He was



preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Vivian and Holley Sayre; a daughter Candace (Adams) Smith and two



siblings, Holly Sayre and Keith Sayre. Friends and family may call from 12:00 to 1:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNEAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Brian Borton officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Animal Welfare League or



Alzheimer's Association.

