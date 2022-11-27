dayton-daily-news logo
ADAMS-FLETCHER, VIVIAN

ADAMS-FLETCHER,

Vivian Loretta

Age 81, of Dayton Ohio departed this world peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022. Visitation 10am-11am Monday, November 28, at College Hill Community Presbyterian Church, 1547 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton OH. Funeral service at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

