ADAMS, Geraldine "Gerry" Age 86, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and her lifelong friend, Thelma Rossi. She was born August 9, 1934, in Frenchburg, KY, the daughter of Carl and Bernice (Moore) Reynolds. Gerry is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Adams and stepson, Greg Adams. Gerry is survived by her sons, Marc (Tina) Longworth, Mike (Betty) Longworth and Bob (Cheryl) Adams; grandchildren, Marc Longworth II, Brandon Longworth, Gabe Longworth, Aaron Longworth, Rob Adams, Jason Adams and Chris Adams and eight great grandchildren. Gerry was an executive secretary for Armco, retiring after 38 years of employment. She enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family with Pastor Scotty Robertson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church, 4500 Riverview Ave., Middletown, OH 45044 or Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Antioch Shrine, 107 East First Street, Dayton, OH 45402. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

