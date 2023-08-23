Adams, John David



JOHN DAVID ADAMS, 51, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Saturday afternoon, August 19, 2023. He was born in Springfield on December 27, 1971, the son of John Albert and Marcia (Mercer) Adams. John worked for Buckeye Home Improvement. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. He is survived by his mother, Marcia Van Noy of Florida; sons, John Adams and Tyler (Victoria) Adams; siblings, Vicki Ream, Dale "Mouse" (Tonya) Van Noy, James Michael Van Noy Jr., Greg, Van Noy, and Anthony (Angi) Rogers; grandchildren, Destiny Nichole, Hailee Michelle, Caleb, Makayla, Elizabeth Michelle, and Nadalee Elaine; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and the love of his life, Michelle Vaughn. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Mug & Jug on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 1-4 p.m. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral