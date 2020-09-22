ADAMS, Josephine

ADAMS (Sexton), Josephine S. 82, of Camden, passed away September 16, 2020. She was born December 26, 1937, in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and grew up on Stamper's Branch as a coal miners' daughter. A straight "A" student, she was a 1955 graduate of Whitesburg High School. After 26 years of service, she retired in 1999 from Miami University. Josephine was a member of Taylor's Grove Baptist Church. Never one to sever her Appalachian roots, she was a life-long bluegrass and UK Wildcat's fan, and a genius gardener who could grow anything. She had gardening and canning down to a science and a way of life, and was the most sought-after lady when it came to planting. Known as "Jo" to family and friends, she spoke to anyone within the sound of her voice. Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ella Sexton; husband, Linzie Adams; brothers, Donald, James, and Estill Sexton; sisters, Renava Young, Minnie Adams, and Betty Ashley. She is survived by her children, Max D. (Melissa) Adams of Ft. Myers, Florida, Randall D. (April) Adams of Gratis, DeRhonda M. (Larry Taulbee) Adams of Middletown, Joseph R. (Debbie) Adams of Camden, and Elmer Lee Adams of Camden; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Norma Jean Nye of Dayton. The family would like to thank Jo's special friend, Gae Adams for her friendship, help, and dedication. The family will receive friends, Thursday, September 24 from 11AM to 1PM at Christ Commission Temple, 155 N. Main St., Camden 45311. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with Pastor Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. Friends are invited back to the church for some food and fellowship. www.BalesFH.com

