ADAMS, Patricia L. "Patti"



Patricia L. "Patti" Adams, 72, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home in the arms of her family. She was born in Middletown on June 15, 1949, to parents, John and Rose (Rossi) Schwab. Patti dedicated her life to making a loving home for her family and will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of 53 years, Tom Adams; daughters, Marie (Shannon) Hull and Kathy (Fred) Rickard;



sister, Beverly (Dan) Combs; brothers, John (Carlyne) Schwab, Bill (Jean) Schwab, Tom (Patricia) Schwab and Freddy (Laura) Schwab; six grandchildren, Nick Hull, Nate (Grace) Hull, Jacob Rickard, Natalie Rickard, Justin Rickard and Grace Adams Feezor; as well as many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Adams; parents;



sister, Shirley Schwab; and brothers, Donald Schwab, Michael Schwab and Robert Schwab. The family extends special thanks to the Kettering Cancer Center and Dr. Reid for all their



wonderful care of Patti. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that



memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.


