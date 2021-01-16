ADAMS, Paul Thomas "P.T."



Paul Thomas "P.T." Adams, age 89, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away at home on Sunday, January 10, 2021, after a short bout with cancer. Born in Warner, Oklahoma, on Aug. 30, 1931, where he worked picking cotton, bailing hay and in wheat fields growing up. Paul joined the Air Force in March 1950, graduating first in his class from Chanute AFB in jet engine mechanics. Following graduation, he was deployed to the 49th Fighter Bomber Wing at Taegu, Korea, where he served as a crew chief during the Korean War. Following deployment, Paul was transferred to Wurtsmith AFB, Michigan, where he met his future wife, Faye Joan Willett. They were married on June 6, 1953, and were married for 67 years. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force in March 1954, Paul and Faye moved to Oklahoma City and began their family. Paul's 32-year civil service career with the Air Force began in 1954 at Tinker AFB in computer acquisition and programming. Upon being offered the job based on an aptitude test Paul asked, "What's a computer?". In 1960, he transferred to the Air Force Logistics Center Headquarters at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, where he received numerous promotions and retired in 1986 as Assistant Deputy for Data Processing for the Logistics Management Systems Center, WPAFB. After retirement, Paul and Faye enjoyed 34 years traveling all over the United States. Having an excellent memory for dates and events, Paul always had a good story to tell and was not shy about telling them. Besides being an avid storyteller, he also enjoyed golfing and bowling, serving many years as a Saturday morning youth bowling instructor at Marion Lanes. He was an excellent mechanic and enjoyed helping others by fixing their cars, air conditioning and HVAC systems, raising cattle, cutting and splitting wood, and anything else that kept him physically active. When asked by his doctors if he exercised his standard response was always, "I don't exercise, I work." Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Florence (Rowbotham) Adams and siblings, Adaina Riley, Charles Adams, Linley Adams, and Walter "Doyle" Adams; grandson, Jason Sam. Paul is survived by his wife, Faye J. Adams of 67 years; six children, Sheryl Daugherty, Paul (Susan) Adams Jr., Neil (Gwyn) Adams, Troy Adams, Dean (Nicky) Adams, Keith Adams; twelve grandchildren, Kevin (Liza) Horejsi, Ryan (Brittany) Adams, Karen Silvers, Daniel (Kelly) Adams, Jesse Sam, Benjamin (Erin) Adams, Thomas Adams, Robert Macklin, Kristina Adams, Katherine (Nate) Dickens, Mary Beth Macklin, and Matthew Adams; and six great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Nolan, Wyatt, Sawyer, Owen, and Lawson. He is also survived by one older brother, Harold Adams and three younger sisters, Wanda Lingle, Zereta Thompson, and Ina Nogalski. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021, beginning at 12:30pm followed by a Memorial Service at 1:30pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. Pastor Lonnie Bocook will be officiating. "The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face masks be worn in all public places." To leave a message for the family, please visit



