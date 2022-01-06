ADAMS, Philip Neil



Nov. 23, 1942 - Dec. 30, 2021



Philip Neil Adams fell asleep peacefully in Jesus on December 30, 2021. Phil is the son of the late Donald F. and Anetta (Brewer) Adams, born on



November 23, 1942, at the family home in Wolfe County,



Kentucky.



In the early 1960's, Philip served in the U.S. Air Force 120 miles behind enemy lines as a Russian translator. He intercepted Russian communications during the Cold War and the information he gathered made up part of the Intelligence Briefing that ended up on President Johnson's desk the next morning.



After leaving the Air Force, he married his "Barbi", Barbara Boyer, had one son, Brent, and completed his Mathematics Degree at the University of Dayton. Philip worked with the first computer in the steel industry for Armco Steel and later helped to develop one of the first voice activated systems. He traveled the world, teaching Quality Management techniques to Fortune 500 Companies, before retiring as the Director of Quality for Armco Steel.



Philip walked with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, serving on the board of the first Presbyterian church of Middletown



before retiring to Florida.



Phil is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Boyer, and their son: Brent (Pamela) Adams of Cincinnati, Ohio; granddaughter, Trinity Adams; sisters: Mary Banks and Marti Adams of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several dear cousins, nieces and



nephews.



Phil is preceded in death by his parents.



Visitations will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Chapel at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 S. Woodside Blvd,



Middletown, Ohio, 45044, with the service beginning at 12 p.m. Interment follows in Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of



flowers, donations can be made to: Ohio Living Mount



Pleasant, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, Ohio 45050. Arrangements by Trinity Cremation Care, Carlisle.

