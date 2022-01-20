ADAMS, Ruby F.



October 17, 1938 ~



January 16, 2022 (age 83)



Ruby F. Adams of Morning Sun went home with our Lord on January 16, 2022, early Sunday morning surrounded by her family. She was born October 17, 1938, to the late Joseph and Myrtle (nee Van Winkle) Willard in Somerville, Ohio.



In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold L. Adams, and twin sons Ronald and Donald; sister Mildred Willard; and brothers Joseph "Buddy" Willard, Jr., Stanley Willard and Robert (Betty) Willard; nephews Stanley Willard, Jr., and Bobby Willard; and niece Kathy (Willard) Tracy.



She is survived by her beloved children Deborah (Lee) Richardson, Darrell (Tonya) Adams, Doug (Gae) Adams, Dennis (Eric) Adams and William (Angie) Adams; 12 cherished grandchildren, Scott, Kristy, Michael, Jimmie, Michael, Daniel, Summer, Doug, DeAnna, Braden Chelsea and Billy; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Lorene Depew; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend Donna Peters.



Ruby was a member of Hope Ministries Outreach. She enjoyed playing guitar and singing with her family. She dedicated her life to her loving family. With many years of service, she retired from Miami University and Oxford View Nursing Facility.



Visitation will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford at 10 am until time of service at 12 noon with burial immediately following at Beechwood Cemetery in Morning Sun.

