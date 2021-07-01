ADAMS, Sharon

ADAMS (Copley), Sharon Ann



Sharon Ann Adams (Copley), Miamisburg, OH, age 78, passed away peacefully at home, on June 27, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Elizabeth Copley, siblings:



Allen Copley, Joy Martin, James Copley, Norma Stenger and the father of her 3 children, Billy Ray Adams, Sr. She leaves



behind her children, Susan (Richard) Muller, VA, Karen Lust, Msbg, Billy Ray Adams, Jr., Msbg, grandchildren, Katie (Uji), Brandon (Chelsey), Michael (Caitlin), Matthew, Billy III, Colin, three great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews. An employee of GM for 29 years. Mamaw always lite up the room with her style and grace. A lover of diet coke and the telephone. Mamaw could be found brightening any situation with her comments and stories. Her sense of humor and poise was a shining characteristic that made her unique. She was loved by everyone that she met. She will be greatly missed! A gathering of family and friends will be held TODAY from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore



Funeral Home where funeral services will follow at 6 p.m.



Private graveside services will be held for the family in Willowview Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

