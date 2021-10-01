dayton-daily-news logo
ADAMS, Thomas P. "Tom"

Thomas P. "Tom" Adams, 73, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on

November 12, 1947, to parents, Paul and Elsie (Long) Adams. Tom had worked as a steam turbine engineer for Armco/AK Steel, retiring after 45 years of service. He was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John Church. Tom enjoyed woodworking, fishing, bird watching and boasting about his grandkids. Tom is survived by his daughters, Marie (Shannon) Hull and Kathy (Fred) Rickard; brothers, Paul (Linda) Adams and David (Sharon) Adams; sisters, Barb Griffin and Kathy (John) Kraft; grandchildren, Nick Hull, Nate (Grace) Hull, Jacob Rickard,

Natalie Rickard, Justin Rickard and Grace Adams Feezor; and many other loving family and friends, including the extended Schwab Family he gained when he and Patti were married. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Patricia "Patti" (Schwab) Adams; son, Tommy Adams; parents; and

sister, Lois Cochran. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at


WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com


