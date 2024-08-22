Adamson, Joe Thomas



Adamson, Joe Thomas age 92, Saturday August 17, 2024 entered the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord. Joe was always active in church activities, loved reading and studying his Bible every morning, served as a church deacon, was a Sunday School Teacher and sang in the church choir. He loved his country and honorably served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He also served in various community groups and boards. Joe's main concern was to be a faithful, caring husband to the love of his life, Patricia. He cared for her at home during her 9 year battle with Alzheimer's disease until her death in 2014. He dearly loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Josiah Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Emmie Miller, Jolee Miller, Austin Boedeker, Blake Boedeker, Carson Boedeker and Cooper Boedeker. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia Ruth Adamson, mother, Leona Adamson, father, Paul Adamson and sister, Dorothy Jakes.



Joe is survived by his son Steven (Tina) Adamson of Vandalia, Ohio, daughter Pamela Jo Adamson Miller of Grove City, Ohio, daughter Pamela Jean (Doug) Boedeker of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, six grandchildren Mark Miller II (Lyndsey),Luke Miller (Megan), Mallory Brown (Taylen), Logan Miller (Brooke), Ben Boedeker (Suzanne), Angie Boedeker (Kevin Cunningham) and 8 great grandchildren.



During his brief illness, "Papa" felt the overflowing love of his grandchildren that took care of him during that time. Oh, how he loved them! Mallory Jo Brown, Luke Thomas Miller and Logan Paul Miller.



Joe's family wishes to extend a heartfelt appreciation to Pastor Scott Wells for his visits, prayers and love he showed our Dad/Papa and Mt Carmel Hospice nurse Pam for her kindness and compassion that was shown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given in Joe's memory to the First Baptist Church West Carrollton, 705 S. Elm St, West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. Family to receive friends, Friday, August 23, 2024 from 11am-1 pm, Funeral Service following at 1 pm at the church. Additional Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm Monday August 26, 2024 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 689 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN 37204 with burial to follow. Family will receive friends from 1 pm until service time. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



