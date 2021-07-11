ADDISON, John E.



Age 79, of Kettering, Ohio, went to the Lord on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was born on October 29, 1941, in Middletown, Ohio. He graduated Fairmont High School in 1959 and went on to attend Michigan Tech University (Formerly Michigan College of Mining and Technology) in Houghton, Michigan. He studied Civil Engineering. He worked in the Rigging Industry for 45 years all over the U.S. He retired from Atlas Industrial Contractors in November of 2007 and moved to Fort Myers, Florida. John is survived by his wife, Terri Addison; children, Lorine (Jeff) Craig, Tracy McLaren (Andy) Baur, Brandon (Anne) Addison, Nancy (Kevin) Epperson and Ryan (Mandy) Addison; sister, Phyllis Lakins (Larry Wilson); 10 grandchildren, Spencer, Westin, Cameron, Andrew, Jordan, Brandon Ross, Ava, Gabe, Gavin and Trevor; and many other relatives and friends. He was a Mason and member of Riverside Lodge 717 and a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. John was an avid sportsman with many hobbies like fishing and golfing. On any given day, John could be found watching his kids or grandkids play sports. He loved his family and friends and never



hesitated to lend a helping hand. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 12th, 2021, from 10-11 am at Greenmont Oak Park Community Church, 1921 Woodman Drive, Dayton, OH 45420. The service will follow at 11 am. John will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the American Heart Association or the National Kidney



