ADKINS, Amanda B.
89 of Dayton, passed away October 28, 2021. She was born on August 14, 1932, in
Rochelle, GA, to the late Lucuis and Jimmie Baker. She was a faithful member of Jehovah's
Witnesses for several decades.
Amanda was preceded in death by her parents, Lucius and Jimmie Baker; four brothers, Lucius Jr., Arthur, Ronald and Donald Baker; two sisters, Nellie Wilkinson-Moorman, and Dorothy Baker. Children,
Kevin Adkins, Karen McClodden, and Robert Adkins. Granddaughter, Karease McClodden.
Amanda is survived by her husband, John Adkins; daughter, Debra Adkins; sister, Mildred Sherron; granddaughters,
Latasha Adkins, Karmen McClodden, and Reva Adkins; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. A Live Streamed Memorial Service will be held 1pm, Saturday, November 6, 2021: meeting ID: 834 4272 2007 passcode: 191429, Miami View Congregation. Online
memories and condolences may be left for the family at
Funeral Home Information
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH
45415