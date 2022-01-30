ADKINS, DONALD

ADKINS, Jr., Donald "Pete"



Passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the age of 68, he was a native of Dayton, Ohio. Pete is preceded in death by his parents: Donald Adkins, Sr. and June Hickey, and his brother: Kevin Adkins. Pete is survived by his two children and three grandchildren. Though it has been a long time since he's been heard, Pete will be remembered for his passion towards reading, being extremely forward (GENUINE), and most importantly - being a loving father and grandfather. To share a memory of Pete or leave a special message for his family, please visit



