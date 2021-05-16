ADKINS, Janet

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689600-01_0_0000689600-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689600-01_0_0000689600-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">ADKINS (Robertson), <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Janet Mae <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Janet Mae (Robertson) Adkins passed away on May 11, 2021. She was 91 years of age. She was born August 28, 1929, in New Boston, Ohio, to the late John Taylor Robertson and <br/><br/>Bessie Elinor (Shiveley) <br/><br/>Robertson, of Portsmouth, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charles and Raymond; six sisters, Hazel (Ora) Adams, Ada, Cecila, Geneivie, Mildred (Eddie) Willis of Chicago, IL, and Ruth (Alfred) Duncan of Portsmouth, OH. She was a resident of Huber Heights, OH, for over 48 years before moving to Richmond, IN, in 2018 to live with her daughter. She came to Dayton from Portsmouth, OH, where she was employed for 10 years at Williams Shoe MFG. Janet worked at Dayton Power & Light Co. before retiring in 1996 after 30 years. She was a member of the Kappa Delta Phi sorority for 10 years and during that time held various office positions. She volunteered her time to the Children's Medical Hospital, The LDS Genealogy Library, and other projects. Janet was very active in the field of genealogy for over 25 years, teaching classes and serving in various offices in the local genealogy society, including the office of President at two different times. She was also a member of the Adams CO., OH, Chapter & Carroll Co., OH, Chapters. Surviving is her son, <br/><br/>David (Wendy) Adkins of Tampa, FL; grandson, Matthew (Vickie) Adkins; great grandchildren, Sophia and Ethan of New Port Richey, FL; daughter, Sheila (Jerry) Burks of Richmond, IN; grandson, Jason (Rhonda) Lariviere and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Savannah of Bellingham, MA; granddaughter, Cassandra Smith (Jessie); great-grandson, <br/><br/>Dylan of Sauk Rapids, MN; grandson, Jeremy (Regina) Burks and great-grandchildren, Nolan and Palmer of Littleton, CO; also nieces and nephews in Chicago, IL, and Portsmouth, OH. Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio. Graveside service to follow funeral at 2:30 p.m. in Lucasville Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio. To leave a memory of Janet or a condolence to her family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.</font><br/>