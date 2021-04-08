ADKINS, John

ADKINS, Sr., John E.



Age 66 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton surrounded by his family. He was born on October 20, 1954, in Dayton, the son of the late Elgin Adkins and Dora (Morgan) Adkins Good. Mr. Adkins was a former employee of Builders Square, and a retired employee of General Motors. John was a member of the First Baptist Church of West Carrollton. Preceded in death by his niece Jaimie Laird, and by his great-granddaughter



Lakota Belle Mercer. He is survived by his loving children Wavelene (Robert, Jr.) Erhard, John E. (Monica) Adkins, Jr.,



David S. (Jennifer) Blacker; sister Barbara Jean Laird; 9 grandchildren Robert D. (Hannah) Erhard, Brittany (Natan) Erhard, Amy (Kyle) Holcomb, Harley (Joe) Adkins, Jessica (Logan) Wolfel, Jasmine Adkins, Nathan Blacker, and Logan and Gage Emerson; 8 great-grandchildren Aamiyah R. Erhard, Jakub J. Brejna, Harper N. Erhard, Kaja R. Brejna, Phoenix D. Mercer, Hazel, Autumn and Jack Wolfel; nephew Brian (Hannah) Laird; 2 special friends Bill Ayles and Cindy Fortney, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, 705 S. Elm St., West Carrollton, with



Pastor Scott Wells officiating. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Saturday at the church.



If so desired memorial contributions may be made



to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Mr. Adkins's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



Please share memories and condolences at



www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. John E. Adkins, Sr., C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

